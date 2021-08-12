For those of you unfamiliar with the world of fabrics, Natasha Zinko is a London-based fashion designer known for her bold prints and bright colours. Her new environmentally conscious central London café, Natashkino, mixes up dessert takeaway and souvenir store, with the best bits from her collection available for sale. Presumably the desserts and designs are kept well away from each other.

Even the exterior is true to the Zinko aesthetic: a rather extra fuschia-coloured store window really stands out on a street of otherwise beige shopfronts in the heart of Mayfair. But inside is where the magic really happens. Did someone say ‘sensory overload’?



The interior is hot pink (we’d expect nothing less) with the floor being given the neon green treatment. Foodwise, there’s an ice-cream machine, a deli-style counter, a pop-up coffee stand and a huuuuge supermarket-esque fridge full of goodies. All this accompanied by thumping teenybopper music and an LED scrolling message board to disorient you just that bit more. If you hadn’t gathered already, the vibe is very ‘cool kids.’

The menu is entirely gluten-free and in some cases dairy-free. Think matcha lattes (the real yummy stuff, not the grassy-tasting gloop from the corner shop), oreshki praline cookie ‘thingies’ and fake miso doughnuts. If you’re taking away, the goodies come packaged up in bright pink boxes which are made from recycled materials.

In the souvenir shop, there are face masks, socks, dresses, super-cute bunny hats, jewellery and a multitude of ‘fvck off’-emblazoned stuff to choose from. But don’t take it from us that this is the West End’s new hype HQ. Rumour has it Skepta shops here. And he famously loves a print of statement print and a doughnut.

