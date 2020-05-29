Iconic Soho boozer The French House is saved until February

The landlord of the legendary pub has announced that it can stay afloat until February 2021

There’s no denying that it’s a pretty bleak time for London’s pubs right now, so it’s nice to have some good news for a change. Iconic pub The French House has announced that it can now stay afloat until February.

Writing on its crowdfunding page, which launched at the start of May, landlord Lesley Lewis said: ‘The French House’s survival is now guaranteed until February whatever the coming months might bring.’

The announcement comes after the pub’s landlords agreed they won’t charge rent from June to September 2020. They’ve also agreed to offer a reduced rent from September 2020 to February 2021.

As well as this, the pub’s crowdfunding campaign has raised more than £74,000. Lewis said the pub could survive until February thanks to its landlord’s gesture and the ‘amazing support’ from people donating to the crowdfunder.

The pub is famous for serving half pints of lager, continental style. Fingers crossed this news means we can get a round of those in at some point in the not-too-distant future.

