London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Cocktails in the City
Photo: Cocktails in the City

If you like cocktails and the city, you will like Cocktails in the City

The alfresco bar-a-thon is coming back to Bedford Square

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Bedford Square. Nice place. You may have walked across it on your way to the British Museum and thought to yourself: My, what a handsome collection of grade II-listed Georgian townhouses.

You might have gone on to think: You know what might make it even better? The return of London’s ultimate alfresco cocktail festival. Well, thanks to Cocktails in the City, that’s exactly what you’re going to get. More than 50 of the capital’s most-adored bars are going to be appearing as outdoor pop-ups in Bedford Square across the summer. It’s going to be absolutely crawling with mixologists.

The first event, taking place June 17-19, will be a big celebration of bars in general. They have had a pretty crap time of it recently, after all. Coupette, Nightjar, Bar Swift and Bourne & Hollingworth are just a few of the names that will be setting up shop. Ten percent of ticket revenue will go towards The Drinks Trust, an organisation that supports drink-industry folk adversely affected by the pandemic. 

The one after that (July 23-24) has a kind of immersive worldwide theme, to make up for the fact most people haven't done any international travel for a while. Venues taking part include Laki Kane, Kosmopol, TT Liquor and Café Pacifico. The final weekend (August 20-21), as far as I can tell, is just a massive party with loads of street food, outdoor games and live music. Don’t know why I said ‘just’, like putting on a big party with food, booze and dancing is the most straightforward thing in the world. It sounds great. 

Tickets to each event cost 20 quid and include a free cocktail. Get yours here.

London’s best outdoor bars.

The beer gardens we rate. 

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.