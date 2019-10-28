If you loathe small talk, this London hair salon is offering chat-free trims

Dread getting in the hotseat at your annual visit to the hair salon? Your prayers have been answered – London just got its first silent hairdresser.

Not Another Salon is the answer for those who are bored of idle chit-chat. It allows its customers to opt out of small talk when booking an appointment. Sophia Hilton, the owner of the Brick Lane salon, which launched with a strictly no-judgment policy, had this to say about the unprecedented decision:

‘While so many of us love a chinwag at the hairdresser’s, many just need some time out and that should be okay to ask for. In order for us to be a true non-judgment company, we need to consider all our clients’ needs. With mental health issues on the rise, feeling comfortable to say when you need time out couldn’t be more important.’

So, if you’re sans holiday plans or sick of talking about the weather (or you-know-what), this is the place to fix your barnet without the babble. Now all you need to worry about is what they do with their scissors...

