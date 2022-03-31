London
IKEA STORE
Photograph: Marlon Trottmann / Shutterstock

IKEA in Tottenham is closing down and flat-pack furniture fans are not happy

The Swedish retailer’s infamous north London store will be no more

Written by
Alim Kheraj
It’s a sad day for couples who like to argue at the weekend while perusing homeware: IKEA has announced that it’s calling time on its Tottenham branch. 

According to a report in the Guardian, the Swedish retailer said that it was closing the north London superstore in order to keep up with ‘changing shopping behaviours’, given that more than half of its sales are now made online. It has pledged to redeploy as many of the store’s 450 employees as possible.

This comes as IKEA is staking a claim on the high street. The furniture giant recently opened a smaller iteration of its usually giant shopping warehouses on Hammersmith’s King Street with a focus on home accessories and soft furnishings. And last year, London’s meatball lovers rejoiced when IKEA announced it would be taking over the giant Topshop on Oxford Street after bidding a whopping £400 million to secure the space. This new central location is set to open in the autumn of 2023. 

IKEA has not said when it plans to shutter the north London store, but flat-pack furniture fans are already in mourning. And someone’s even started a petition to keep it open. IKEA Tottenham: how we will miss you. 

How to help the people of Ukraine if you’re living in London.

HMV’s flagship Oxford Street store has turned into an American candy shop.

