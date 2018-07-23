Ikea is opening a shop in Zone 1

Holy Kallax! Swedish homeware monolith Ikea has announced a new London store – and it’s bang in the middle of central London. You’ll soon be able to swap Tottenham for Tottenham Court Road, where Ikea is opening its first city-centre branch.

However, it won’t have the humungous on-site selection (or meatballs) of your average Ikea megastore. Nor is it like the mini-Ikea at Stratford Westfield, which is strictly for making and collecting orders. Instead, the new shop (which opens in the autumn) will focus on helping you plan a revamp for your kitchen or bedroom – it won’t actually, er, sell products. So if you were hoping to swing by and pick up a few Korken jars on your lunch break, you’ll be disappointed.

Still, if ‘Queer Eye’ has given you the redecoration bug, hold tight: the kitchenette of your (affordable) dreams will soon be just a tube ride away.

