Gingerline, Grand Expedition, 2019
Photograph: Gingerline

Immersive dining legends Gingerline are finally returning to London

…but they won’t say what their new show is, exactly

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
The exact whereabouts of immersive dining pioneers Gingerline has been something of a mystery for the last several years: they launched an online show during the pandemic called ‘Franny Haddock’s Cook A Long Experience’, and then we’ve heard literally nothing since apart from the odd sly tweet suggesting the company is still active.

In fact it seems they’ve been active in China and South Korea this whole time, taking some of their old shows to East Asia and just not making a big deal of it back home.

But in 2024, the company is returning to London – where it was founded in 2010 – with a show that they’re absolutely not going to tell us about.

Well, they have told us at bit: it’s going to be an updated version of an old show. The general idea, though, it is that you won’t know which one when you book, other than that you’ll get five courses and the usual lavish sets and themes. Previous shows have been set everywhere from a faux gameshow to a journey through a series of alien planets, so the possibilities are pretty wide open.

Ticket purchasers will have the option to look at the menu nearer the time, or if they’re of a particularly nervous disposition, get spoilers on whatr the show is show. But the general idea is to go into it blind and devour whatever weird and wonderful food plus concepts the company can throw at you.

Details beyond that are pretty scant – including exact dates and venue – but the first 40 performances will go on sale November 14, starting at £99 a head.

So no, we can’t give you specifics – but it should be the comeback of the year.

The new Gingerline show will run at TBA location in 2024.

The best immersive theatre shows in London.

The best new London theatre shows to book for in 2023 and 2024.



