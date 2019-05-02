Immersive floral ‘mood gardens’ are here to make Londoners feel less stressed

Londoners, it’s time to put the petal to the metal. Grosvenor Britain & Ireland’s annual floral festival is back and this year’s events are inspired by the theme of ‘Floriography: The Language of Flowers’, a Victorian-era concept which involves sending secret messages through bouquets and potted plants (like messenger pigeons, but more romantic).

Coinciding with the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, there will be a whole host of free immersive experiences, drop-in activities and workshops sprawling across Belgravia.

You can get in on all this bloomin’ marvellous action and uncover the secret meanings behind flowers at ‘The Mood Gardens’; four interactive gardens designed to relieve stress and improve mood, resilience, friendship and luck. There will be a bunch of floral-inspired workshops and activities too, from bath-bomb-making to flower arranging and fragrance workshops, so you can let your creativity blossom.

In addition to all this floral fun, the already beautiful streets of Belgravia will become even more so. With more than 50 retailers showcasing stunning floral storefronts, bespoke products and their own floral experiences. April showers are definitely bringing May flowers.

‘Belgravia in Bloom: The Language of Flowers’ takes place May 20-26 at Eccleston Yards and Halkin Arcade. Tickets for workshops are essential and can be booked here.

