Morden station garden
Photograph: Transport for London/Eleanor Bentall

In pictures: beautiful new gardens at London tube stations

Fruit, flowers and vegetables are appearing on platforms across the Underground

It’s easy to think of the tube – especially in summer – as a grimy, crowded, hot, urban nightmare. It’s a great thing, sure, and London would be lost without it, but it doesn’t really suggest rural bliss. 

In fact, though, the tube is getting greener. TfL staff have been busy planting small platform and station gardens across the London Underground and Overground networks, growing flowers and even fruit and vegetables. Highbury & Islington tube station has brightened up its entrance with flowers and set up a Bee Friendly Trust planter on its London Overground platform. TfL has established other community gardens with the Bee Friendly Trust at Northfields, Wimbledon Park, High Barnet and Upton Park.

Highbury and Islington tube station garden
Highbury & Islington ticket hall garden | Photograph: Transport for London/Eleanor Bentall

TfL’s Julia Nelson said: ‘It has been such a pleasure creating the flower garden for Highbury & Islington station. The joy it brings to our customers and staff is so uplifting and it adds warmth and calmness to a very busy station.’

Down at Morden, a disused platform has been transformed into a garden, which is now growing cherries, potatoes, peppers and plums. On the new Elizabeth line, staff at Seven Kings station have sited large pots on the platforms and involved local young people in looking after the plants.

Seven Kings station garden
Seven Kings station garden | Photograph: Transport for London/Eleanor Bentall

‘I have found that garden projects are a great way to engage with customers,’ said Richard Baker, TfL’s customer and community ambassador for the Elizabeth line. ‘I love working with schools and local residents and am very lucky to have my railway family who I can call on to help ensure our green space has a sensory feel to it by touch or smell for those losing their sight. Customers tell me how much these brighten their day. On occasions, they’ve even volunteered to help whilst waiting for their train.’

Morden station garden
Morden station garden | Photograph: Transport for London/Eleanor Bentall

TfL even has an annual gardening competition, ‘In Bloom’, (probably) named after Nirvana’s green-fingered epic. Entrants are judged on categories including indoor garden, fruit and veg, and hanging baskets, tubs, and window baskets. So keep an eye open for entrants on your travels, like the planters at Acton Town or West Kensington, or indoor green spaces at Arnos Grove, Vauxhall and Cannon Street stations.

Might stop Green Park resting on its laurels.

Seen a lovely garden on the tube? Share your photo with us using #timeoutlondon.

The Bakerloo line could be extended all the way to Kent.

London’s Night Tube is back to a full service.

