Bakerloo line
Photograph: 4kclips/Shutterstock

The Bakerloo line might be extended all the way to Kent

South-east London will soon be open to all!

India Lawrence
Written by India Lawrence
Travelling to south-east London is supposedly quite the ordeal. North Londoners are convinced that beyond Borough Market is a barren wasteland dotted with Morley’s until you get to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of picturesque riparian Greenwich, when you can take your gasmask off. South Londoners swear that it’s not that bad. They do have the Overground, after all. But smug northerners are going to have one less thing to feel superior about soon, because the Bakerloo tube line might be extended all the way to Kent. 

The brown line currently terminates at Elephant & Castle, but the proposed plans could take it past the Old Kent Road and New Cross Gate, to Lewisham and beyond

This isn’t the first time this idea has been floated. It was first announced in 2017 with plans for the extension to open in 2029. When TfL’s funding crisis struck earlier this year it was put on hold indefinitely, but things are looking hopeful again, with possible new transport funding from the government currently being discussed. Two years ago, we reported that a consultation over the plans had shown Londoners overwhelmingly in favour of the proposals.

Lewisham is set to be the destination of the first phase of the extension, to link up with the DLR, while the exciting second stage would take the Bakerloo through suburbia and into Kent, with stops at Ladywell, Catford Bridge, Lower Sydenham, New Beckenham, Beckenham Junction, Clock House, Elmers End, Eden Park, West Wickham and Hayes.  

Unfortunately for all you Peckham dwellers, the line will pass you by, as TfL decided not to do the Camberwell-Peckham route when the plans were first drawn up. 

A spokesperson from TfL said: ‘The route would have a frequent tube service, improving journey times for customers and offering better connections within south-east London and into central London.’

If it does go ahead, there will also be a brand new ticket hall at Elephant & Castle station, as well as a new station at New Cross Gate, which would provide better links to buses, the London Overground and national rail. We can finally start filling in the SE map, people!

Add your voice to those calling for the extension at the Back the Bakerloo campaign.

Everything you need to know about the August tube strike.

London’s Night Tube is back to a full service.

