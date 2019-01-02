In pictures: London’s New Year’s Day Parade 2019

Two oh nineteen, we finally made it huh? The first day of the year started with quite a bang, as thousands of people gathered in central London to watch the annual New Year’s Day Parade.

Now in its 33rd year, the event saw 8,000 performers from all over the world entertain flag-waving crowds that lined the route from Piccadilly to Parliament Square. It featured entertainment from the likes of reality TV star Megan McKenna, All the Queen’s Horses, the City of London Brass Band, plus cheerleaders and various marching bands.

As we waved 2018 goodbye, we welcomed 2019 with open arms. You know: new year, new you and all that.

Images: Lnydp.com.

