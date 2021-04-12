I can scarcely believe it myself: April 12 has arrived. The date of dates. Pubmas. Restaurantageddon. Fun O’Clock. Today it becomes legal for you, a London resident, to eat and drink at a venue with outdoor seating. Predictably the weather is absolutely shite, but we always knew that it would be, didn’t we?

Whether you sensibly made plans months ago or have unwisely decided to ‘wing it’ on the day, I hope you spare a thought for London’s restauranteurs, publicans, managers, workers, waiters and bar staff. These splendid women and men have waited patiently for this day to come, prepping their businesses, finding new and ingenious ways to keep the lights on through winter. Stand with me now and salute London’s food and drink professionals. Those guys rock and they deserve all of our support and patience today. If ever there was a day to tip big, today is it.

Want to feel the love? Check out our Insta stories all day, where businesses of all stripes are sharing pics and videos of their reopenings. Your heart shall be warmed.

Meanwhile, let’s see how some of our favourite restaurants, pubs and bars are feeling, shall we?

