London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Time Out Restaurants Open
Photo: Time Out

In pictures: London's pubs and restaurants are ready for you

Our favourite dining venues (with outdoor seating) are throwing open their doors

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

I can scarcely believe it myself: April 12 has arrived. The date of dates. Pubmas. Restaurantageddon. Fun O’Clock. Today it becomes legal for you, a London resident, to eat and drink at a venue with outdoor seating. Predictably the weather is absolutely shite, but we always knew that it would be, didn’t we?

Whether you sensibly made plans months ago or have unwisely decided to ‘wing it’ on the day, I hope you spare a thought for London’s restauranteurs, publicans, managers, workers, waiters and bar staff. These splendid women and men have waited patiently for this day to come, prepping their businesses, finding new and ingenious ways to keep the lights on through winter. Stand with me now and salute London’s food and drink professionals. Those guys rock and they deserve all of our support and patience today. If ever there was a day to tip big, today is it.

Want to feel the love? Check out our Insta stories all day, where businesses of all stripes are sharing pics and videos of their reopenings. Your heart shall be warmed.  

Meanwhile, let’s see how some of our favourite restaurants, pubs and bars are feeling, shall we?

Zia Lucia

Pergola London

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Pergola (@pergolalondon)

 

The White Hart

The Berkeley

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Berkeley (@the_berkeley)

Gordo’s Pizzaria

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Gordos (@gordosdalston)

Cafe 1001

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cafe 1001 (@cafe_1001)

Chinatown

Vinothec

Circolo Popolare

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG MAMMA UK (@bigmamma.uk)

The Edinboro Castle

The Richmond

Big Jo Bakery

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BIG JO (@bigjobakery)

Parlez

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by parlez® (@parlezlocal)

The Junction Tavern

Happy Face Pizza

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Happy Face (@happyfacepizza)

The Bussey Building

Petersham Nurseries

The Alwyne Castle

Bar Stockton

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by STOCKTON (@barstockton)

Coppa Club

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @coppaclub

Everything you need to enjoy the end of lockdown, all in one place.
Check out our list of London’s best beer gardens.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.