In pictures: see the Northern Lights making the Tower of London look all kinds of magical

In smoggy old London Town, the most exciting thing you’ll ever see in the night sky is a security light, a low-flying plane or – if you’re lucky – the moon.
So it’s no surprise that when artist Dan Acher and Huawei brought an art installation mimicking the Northern Lights to the capital last weekend, people couldn’t wait to get their phones and cameras out and take a few snaps.
The unique man-made aurora, in which high-powered laser beams and particle clouds were used to form an eerily accurate recreation of the aurora borealis, was meant to be about ‘our ancestral communion with nature and about our recent compulsion to control it’. But, beyond the arty lingo, it was just really nice to look at. Here are some of your best pics.