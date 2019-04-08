In pictures: see the Northern Lights making the Tower of London look all kinds of magical

In smoggy old London Town, the most exciting thing you’ll ever see in the night sky is a security light, a low-flying plane or – if you’re lucky – the moon.

So it’s no surprise that when artist Dan Acher and Huawei brought an art installation mimicking the Northern Lights to the capital last weekend, people couldn’t wait to get their phones and cameras out and take a few snaps.

The unique man-made aurora, in which high-powered laser beams and particle clouds were used to form an eerily accurate recreation of the aurora borealis, was meant to be about ‘our ancestral communion with nature and about our recent compulsion to control it’. But, beyond the arty lingo, it was just really nice to look at. Here are some of your best pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JV (@jono_vix) on Apr 7, 2019 at 2:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aleena Ahmed (@gallereena) on Apr 7, 2019 at 5:09am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ping (@hellolittlep) on Apr 7, 2019 at 2:34am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria White (@voawhite) on Apr 6, 2019 at 6:14pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝖆𝖑𝖋𝖗𝖊𝖉 𝖜𝖆𝖎 🗿 (@alfeeee) on Apr 7, 2019 at 3:12am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amika Karmakharm (@amika87) on Apr 7, 2019 at 1:06am PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Kupski (@sebastiankupski) on Apr 7, 2019 at 3:15am PDT