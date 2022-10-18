London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Battersea Power Station opening weekend
Photograph: James Potts

In pictures: The new Battersea Power Station

The renovated big boy opened its doors this weekend

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

Battersea Power Station is finally open! This weekend the renovated power station welcomed visitors for the first time in almost 40 years. While it was once a coal-powered titan of energy, it's now a wonderful emporium full of shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment. We rounded up our favourite pictures of the station on its opening weekend. 

Recommended: Our ultimate guide to Battersea Power Station.

Battersea Power Station at night opening weekend
Photograph: giumetric
Battersea Power Station opening weekend
Photograph: Bill Green
Battersea Power Station opening weekend
Photograph: James Potts
Battersea Power Station opening weekend
Photograph: James Potts
Battersea Power Station opening weekend
Photograph: Bill Green

First look: Inside the new Battersea Power Station

There’s a five-day ‘Festival of Power’ at Battersea Power Station.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.