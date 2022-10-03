There’s a five-day ‘Festival of Power’ at Battersea Power Station

The long-awaited redevelopment of Battersea Power Station is finally being revealed this month. To celebrate the opening of the iconic Grade II listed building and its all-new Electric Boulevard, the power station is hosting a five-day ‘Festival of Power’ across two weekends, which will be free and open to the public with games, activities, art installations, live music and a… uh… light show duel.

Headlining the festival is Arcadia’s ‘Lords of Lightning’, performing a massive duel-off involving lots of lights and ‘volt bolts’ being fired between two lords, in the six-acre Power Station Park at 7pm on Friday October 14.

There will also be live performances from Battersea Power Station Community Choir, World Heart Beat Music Academy and Setia Drummers (a troupe of Malaysian skin-thumpers, plus appearances from Riverside Radio and Sound Minds: the festival has a heap of live music to choose from.

Didn’t get invited to perform? No problem. Budding musicians can have their moment in the spotlight, as a ‘people’s piano’ will be placed in Turbine Hall B, which is free for visitors to play. There will also be plenty of food to chow down from the new restaurants, cafés and bars opening at the power station, including Le Bab, Where the Pancakes Are, Poke House and Clean Kitchen Club, plus a load of food and drink pop-ups along the riverwalk in front of the building.

The Battersea Power Station redevelopment is part of a £9 billion regeneration project in the Nine Elms area, which includes more than 4,000 homes, a new NHS building, a whopping 19 acres of public space and a new high street. And it doesn't stop there... the power station is set to open its very own festive outdoor ice rink in winter.

‘Festival of Power’, Fri Oct 14-Sun Oct 16, and Sat Oct 22-Sun Oct 23. You can find out more about the Battersea Power Station revamp here.

Everything you need to know about the train strikes this month.

Check out where to get immersive in London right now.