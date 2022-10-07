Battersea Power Station: Time Out’s ultimate guide

Everything you need to know about the beautifully renovated art deco behemoth beside the Thames

The new and improved Battersea Power Station will reopen its doors for the first time in almost 40 years on October 14. After 8 years in the making with work costing up to £2m a day, this mega renovation of one of London’s biggest buildings is finally complete, and visitors will be welcomed with a feast of dining, drinking and shopping at the grade II-listed monster. This is your ultimate guide to the shiny all-new Battersea Power Station.

1. Shopping

The glorious art deco Turbine Hall A and the brutalist Turbine Hall B have been transformed into a tremendous emporium filled with all your retail needs. Get ready for your autumn wardrobe refresh at Levi’s, Uniqlo, Calvin Klein and the Kooples, or pick up a few products from Aesop, L’Occitane and The Body Shop. You can also swing by the Battersea Bookshop, or shop from over 40 small indie businesses at Curated Makers.

2. Drinking

Grab a scenic drink inside the very cool Control Room B that’s been converted into a super-swish bar. Cocktails, brought to you by the people behind Cahoots and Mr Fogg’s, are guaranteed to be on point. While the decor, kitted out with the finest mid-century furniture and glassware, will transport you right back to the power station’s heyday in the 1950s.

3. Eating

Come its opening day, Battersea Power Station will already be decked out with a more than decent amount of good eateries and drinkeries, including Tonkotsu, Roti King and The Wright Brothers. Even more exciting, in 2023 there will be a massive Arcade Food Hall opening. From the people behind Hoppers, Boa and Gymkhana, the eats are guaranteed to be next-level.

4. Views

From Turbine Hall A, visitors can whizz skywards in Lift 109 to get magnificent views of London from the top of one of the power station’s four iconic white chimneys. The panoramic vista gives the chance to see London from an all-new angle.

5. Entertainment

Proving itself to be a jack of all trades, the renovated power station will also have a boutique cinema and even a theatre. In the winter months, there will be an awesome outdoor ice rink with not one, not two, but three rinks to glide round and round.

6. Places to stay

What is an Art’otel? I hear you ask. Well, it’s an ultra-fancy hotel with a unique architectural style and art-inspired interiors. And soon there’ll be a new one opening at Battersea Power Station, called JOIA. The 164-room hotel is designed by award-winning Spanish artist and interior designer Jaime Hayon. As well as its seriously chic rooms, it’ll have a rooftop bar, another restaurant and the pièce-de-resistance… an infinity pool. Oooh! Who needs electricity?

Battersea Power Station, Circus Rd W, SW8 5BN.

