In pictures: the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in London

It was a once-in-a-lifetime, historic weekend. The first time that a British monarch has occupied the throne for 70 years. The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II had been a long time in its planning and preparation, whether it was the huge central London pageant, or the many thousands of local events and parties taking place all across the country.
In the end, the equally famous British weather largely behaved itself, and the crowds turned out in force to take part in this unique celebration. We asked photographer Orlando Gill to brave the crowds and give us a picture of the four-day weekend’s activities, big and small.