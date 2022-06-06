In pictures: the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in London

Historic shots from the long weekend celebrating Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne

It was a once-in-a-lifetime, historic weekend. The first time that a British monarch has occupied the throne for 70 years. The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II had been a long time in its planning and preparation, whether it was the huge central London pageant, or the many thousands of local events and parties taking place all across the country.

In the end, the equally famous British weather largely behaved itself, and the crowds turned out in force to take part in this unique celebration. We asked photographer Orlando Gill to brave the crowds and give us a picture of the four-day weekend’s activities, big and small.

Charing Cross Station, Thursday June 2 2022. Photograph: Orlando Gili

Trafalgar Square, Sunday June 5 2022. Photograph: Orlando Gili

Sandra, landlady of The Golden Heart in Spitalfields, in a Queen of Spades dress, Sunday June 5 2022. Photograph: Orlando Gili

PlatinumJubilee2022_Gili_7827 - A girl setting up a paint stand for a street party in Dynevor Road, Stoke Newington, Sunday June 5 2022. Photograph: Orlando Gili

Albion Drive street party in London Fields, Sunday June 5 2022. Photograph: Orlando Gili

Martello Street party, London Fields, Sunday June 5 2022. Photograph: Orlando Gili

Near Trafalgar Square, Thursday June 2 2022. Photograph: Orlando Gili

A make-up stand at Farleigh Road street party, Hackney, Sunday June 5 2022. Photograph: Orlando Gili

