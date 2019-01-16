In pictures: Winter Lights at Canary Wharf is making the business district twinkle

Canary Wharf is looking all kinds of magical right now as the glow of the business district is made even brighter by 21 interactive light installations at the annual Winter Lights Festival.

From pivoting prisms to marching elephant projections, here are some of the brightest lights of the bunch, which will be dotted around the Canary Wharf estate for the next 11 days. What’s more, it won’t cost you a penny to see these dazzling sights…

Get dazzled by ‘Prismatica’ – 50 pivoting prisms showing kaleidoscopic displays of daily life.

‘bit.fall’ uses fancy water-valve technology to make a series of illuminated droplets fall from the air to form words.

Westferry Circus has been transformed into a sparkling winterscape thanks to ‘Sasha Trees’ – a collection of glowing firs.

Catch Newfoundland Place glowing brightly with two huge, illuminated red hearts.

Get lost in the ‘Heofon Light Maze’, which reflects and shifts light rays along the entire colour range of the rainbow.

‘Recyclism’ is made almost entirely from recycled materials such as unwanted toys, obsolete electronics and plastic packaging.

Watch glowing projections of rare animals and birds march along the Canary Wharf riverside in the site-specific video installation ‘Last Parade’.

Walk amongst 24,000 suspended lights as ‘Submergence’ fills Montgomery Square with hanging illuminations, which will move and change in the wind.

‘Flow’ reimagines Indigenous Australian paintings and Japanese wave designs as twinkling displays.

Winter Lights at Canary Wharf are on display around the area until Sat Jan 26 and will be lit up from dusk to 10pm. Entry is free.

