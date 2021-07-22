London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Truman Social Club
Photo: Chris Coulson

Is this the best place in London to watch the rugby?

It’s a 6,700-square-foot events space with a 16-foot screen, for crying out loud

By
Joe Mackertich
Advertising

Rugby! Big men, slapping meat. Running. Thumping. Winning.

Truman’s Social Club is throwing open the doors to its cavernous, 6,500 square-foot hall so rugby fans can watch The British And Irish Lions in action over the next three Saturdays. The space can accommodate 400 people, features a 16-foot screen with a HD projector, a choice of up to 20 beers and also delectable small plates, burgers and sharing boards from the venue’s new kitchen.

Truman Social Club
Photo: Chris Coulson

The three test matches against South Africa’s national team the Springboks are on Saturday July 24, Saturday July 31 and Saturday August 7. All matches kick off at 5pm.

Tables are free to reserve so why not book one right now?

Truman Social Club, 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL.

Five new summer restaurant openings we’re highly jazzed about.

Pistonhead is giving away loads of beer to help struggling venues.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    More on Love Local

      Latest news

        Read next

          Advertising

          Get us in your inbox

          Loading animation
          Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

          By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

          🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

          Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

          Time Out

          About us

          Contact us

          Time Out products

          Time Out magazine

          Site Map
          © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.