Rugby! Big men, slapping meat. Running. Thumping. Winning.

Truman’s Social Club is throwing open the doors to its cavernous, 6,500 square-foot hall so rugby fans can watch The British And Irish Lions in action over the next three Saturdays. The space can accommodate 400 people, features a 16-foot screen with a HD projector, a choice of up to 20 beers and also delectable small plates, burgers and sharing boards from the venue’s new kitchen.

Photo: Chris Coulson

The three test matches against South Africa’s national team the Springboks are on Saturday July 24, Saturday July 31 and Saturday August 7. All matches kick off at 5pm.

Tables are free to reserve so why not book one right now?

Truman Social Club, 1 Priestley Way, E17 6AL.

