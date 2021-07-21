Pistonhead is giving away tons of beer to help struggling venues

Are you a grassroots venue? Do you love a grassroots venue? Did you just click because you saw the word beer? Whatever your motive, this story is worth knowing about.

The rather generous Pistonhead Lager is going to give away 70,000 free cans of beer with a resale value in excess of £300,000 to help out the UK’s struggling small venues which, in the wake of the pandemic, have had a bloody terrible time of it.

The Pistonhead Foundation campaign will let venues apply for an allocation of the whopping amount of stock, which they can then flog in order to recoup some of the losses suffered from shutting up shop for more than a year. If you are a venue, then take a look here and see if it’s for you. If you’re not a venue, get ready to sink a whole lot of Pistonhead to support your local nightlife spot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pistonhead Lager (@pistonheadlager)

It’s a campaign supported by the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA). ‘The UK’s grassroots music venues have been amongst the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic,’ says Michael Kill of NTIA. ‘Many have shut forever, plenty have struggled to survive just long enough to be able to reopen. The Pistonhead Foundation campaign will go some way towards helping struggling venues get back on their feet, which in turn, will provide a wealth of much-needed opportunities for musicians up and down the country desperate to get back to doing what they do best.’

