It could be bad news for London’s iconic clubs G-A-Y and Heaven

The two venue ‘could be closed and sold off’, their owner says

London’s iconic nightclubs G-A-Y and Heaven could be closing after the owners admitted they ‘don’t know what the future holds’ (sadly, who even does anymore?).

On June 12, both venues closed so that staff could have a mental-health break, so it looks like the pressure is taking its toll. Owner Jeremy Joseph is currently taking a holiday himself too, and plans to reflect on the future of the venues during his time away.

Though he is said to be thinking about shutting the venues down for good, nothing is set in stone for now.

‘There are probably three or four options on the table, including closing and selling up,’ he admitted. ‘I’m not saying that’s what I’m going to do. I don’t know what I’m going to do. I’m not even going to think about what I’m going to do.

‘But I know what the options are.’

It doesn’t come as a huge surprise. The pandemic has been a horrendous time for hospitality businesses across London and the UK, with many closing and others in massive debt. Lockdowns have cost Joseph’s business more than £1m in overheads since his venues were forced to close. After the government introduced the rule that people had to have a ‘substantial meal’ with an alcoholic drink, Heaven even offered customers McDonald’s meals with entry.

G-A-Y and Heaven are absolute icons of LGBTQ+ London. They’ve been nightlife pioneers, and have welcomed huge guests such as The Spice Girls, Lady Gaga and Adele.

Let’s hope that their future is brighter than it currently appears.

