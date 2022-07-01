Despite being one of the most expensive cities in the world, a news study by Reebok and MTV has revealed that younger Brits would choose to move to London over any other place on Earth. That’s right, despite extortionate pint prices, rent hikes, and transport strikes just about every other weekend, London is still an extremely well-loved place by young people. It’s not all bad of course, London has culture, good weather on occasion, fun weird museums and interesting people. So, who can really blame them? Adele said it best singing about London in Hometown Glory ‘Ooooh the people I've met, are the wonders of my world / are the wonders of now’.

According to the study, the majority of 18-30 year olds decide to make the jump to London and Manchester with 23 percent of Gen Z noting that their hometown was limiting their creativity.

Out of the 46 percent who are still living in their hometowns, 50 per cent are itching to relocate. And almost a third (32 per cent) don’t feel they can reach their full potential by remaining in the city or town they grew up in. A further 26 percent want to move to find their ‘purpose’ in life. Heavy!

A spokesperson from Reebok said: ‘Being inspired can evolve from many sources, including your hometown or the city you chose to make a home’.

London has also been ranked best city for students. While you probably won’t get that full uni halls experience studying in London, it seems that it’s still a fave with students when choosing where to study. The reason? The city ranked highly on its diversity of students.

Though some universities provide help to their students, the cost of living still remains a huge issue, which has been increasing since early 2021. And sorry to end on a bad note, but there’s no hope of the cost of living decreasing just yet.

Sowter said that the UK capital received an outstanding number of students.

‘However, the cost of living is a growing concern across the UK,’ he added.

So if you’re thinking about studying here, we’d suggest holding off for while. Or, study in a neighbouring city and pop down to London at the weekends. Best of both worlds!

