It’s all you can eat at London’s cheese conveyor belt throughout September

How much cheese do you reckon you could eat in an hour and 15 minutes? Now’s your chance to find out, as Pick & Cheese at Seven Dials Market is extending its all-you-can-eat cheese sessions into September.

The restaurant, which serves up cheese and charcuterie on a nifty conveyor belt system, had initially offered all you can eat cheese throughout August for just £20. The offer proved so successful that Pick & Cheese was swiftly booked up for the entire month – with Monday to Wednesday sessions flying due to the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme (yes, unlimited cheese for a tenner!).

Given its success, Pick & Cheese is extending the special offer into September – sessions are limited to a maximum of one hour and 15 minutes and cost £20 per person.

Dishes are placed on the conveyor belt in covered containers so you can grab anything that takes your fancy. The menu champions British cheesemakers and items include Rosary goats cheese in a mini doughnut with rosemary honey, Spenwood cheese with cherry and amaretto jam and Baron Bigod (a brie-style cheese) with marinated sweet garlic.

The restaurant is operating at reduced capacity to allow for social distancing and for the first time, you can now book a coveted spot at the bar.

There’s more all-you-can-eat cheese action at its sister restaurant The Cheese Bar, which is extending its bottomless raclette nights, which will now take place every Wednesday in September. That means you can get unlimited plates of gooey Ogleshield cheese on top of new potatoes served with glazed ham and cornichons (veggie options available). They’re slashing the price for the month, with 90-minute sessions costing just £12 per person.

If you’re sad Eat Out to Help Out is almost over, this could fill a bargainous (and delicious) void in your life.

