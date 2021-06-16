It’s official: the team behind Gloria and Circolo Popolare make the third best pizza in the world

Big Mamma Group have come third in a list of the best pizzas in the world

OTT Italian restaurant group Big Mamma, which runs Gloria and Circolo Popolare, does not do things by halves. The restaurant chain is known for its massive lemon meringue pie and ten-layer lasagne, but now its pizza is getting some time in the spotlight. It’s scooped third place in the Top World Artisan Pizza Chains awards, as decided by online guide 50 Top Pizza. The first and second spots went to two Naples restaurants: Da Michele on top and Sorbillo in the runner-up spot.

Big Mamma’s current pizza offering includes the Brexitalia Truffle with fresh black truffle, fior di latte, mushroom carpaccio, black truffle cream; the #aubergineemoji with deep-fried aubergine, basilico fritto, stuffed tomatoes and smokey burrata; and the Hot Girl Summer with mozzarella fior di latte, a slow-cooked tropea onion cream base, ricotta, ’nduja, salsiccia, chives and pecan nuts.

The group is set to open another restaurant in Covent Garden in July called Ave Mario, where it’s promising ‘the pillowiest pizza you will ever eat’. So there you go, pillowy, award-winning pizza. What more do you want?

