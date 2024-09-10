It’s official: the UK’s best burger is served in a Peckham pub

Burgers are an ancient craft. Bread, beef, cheese; when it comes down to it, we’re not so different from medieval peasants after all. There’s every chance that Arthur scranned some early iteration at the round table, having no idea that it could get any better.

Hundreds of years later, it’s safe to say that humans have perfected the art of the burger. In fact, we’ve perfected it so many times over that we need to have national contests where the best of the best come together for that elusive title of ‘best burger in the United Kingdom’. This is what King Arthur fought for.

The National Burger Awards started a decade ago this year (2024), and decided there was only one way to celebrate: hosting an all-stars event. The winners from past awards were invited back to determine who would be named the ‘Champion of Champions’ and after a day full of taste testing the best and brightest Britain has to offer by way of beef and brioche, The Aged Cheeseburger from Whole Beast Kitchen, a pop-up in The Montpelier pub took home the crown.

This monster, which is the restaurant’s signature dish, features an aged beef patty, bread and butter pickles, smoked bone marrow, Whole Beast burger sauce, diced white onions, and American cheese all smooshed in between a milk bun. Sounds delicious.

You can try it out now – it’s only £11 and you don’t need a reservation. You can also have a look at the rest of the menu here.

Time Out and London’s burgers

