This London burger has been named the best in Britain

This year’s annual fast food Oscars saw a London burger named the greatest in the country, and we’re nothing but proud. Bleecker’s ‘bacon double’ burger – made by chef Celine Raeburn – was the overall winner of the contest, which was judged via a live cook-off at Walthamstow’s Big Penny Social on February 20. The industry judges included The Pem’s Sally Abé, El Perro Negro’s Nick Watkins and Anthony Murphy of The Beefy Boys.

‘I feel a bit speechless and emotional. I did shed a tear, but I’m really happy. This burger is damn good, it’s so good. I cooked it today, yes, but you can come into the shops anytime and it’ll be that good,’ said Celine of her win – which follows a 2020 triumph in the same competition. ‘It’s the second time we’ve won – we had to wait a little while in between, so hopefully it won’t be as long next time, but it does make it feel that bit more special.’

Bleecker has outposts in Westfield Stratford, Bloomberg Arcade, Victoria and Spitalfields. Find them on Time Out’s best burgers in London list.

Second and third place went to the double cheeseburger from Mollies Motel & Diner (which has locations in Bristol and Oxfordshire) and the house Black Bear Burger from London’s Black Bear Burger.

Other London winners at the event included Farbez Uddin of Mile End’s Bun & Sum, who was named National Burger Chef of the Year, and Wholebeast’s Sam Bryant, who won the Bloggers’ Choice Award for his aged cheeseburger. You can currently find Wholebeast in residency at The Montpelier pub in Peckham.

