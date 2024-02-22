London
Timeout

Bleecker burger at National Burger Awards
Photograph: National Burger Awards

This London burger has been named the best in Britain

Bleecker’s ‘bacon double’ is officially the tastiest in the UK

Leonie Cooper
Written by
Leonie Cooper
Who needs the Brits, the BAFTAs or the Emmys when you have the National Burger Awards?

This years annual fast food Oscars saw a London burger named the greatest in the country, and were nothing but proud. Bleecker’s ‘bacon double burger – made by chef Celine Raeburn – was the overall winner of the contest, which was judged via a live cook-off at Walthamstow’s Big Penny Social on February 20. The industry judges included The Pem’s Sally Abé, El Perro Negro’s Nick Watkins and Anthony Murphy of The Beefy Boys.

I feel a bit speechless and emotional. I did shed a tear, but I’m really happy. This burger is damn good, it’s so good. I cooked it today, yes, but you can come into the shops anytime and it’ll be that good, said Celine of her win – which follows a 2020 triumph in the same competition. It’s the second time we’ve won – we had to wait a little while in between, so hopefully it won’t be as long next time, but it does make it feel that bit more special.’

Bleecker has outposts in Westfield Stratford, Bloomberg Arcade, Victoria and Spitalfields. Find them on Time Out’s best burgers in London list

Second and third place went to the double cheeseburger from Mollies Motel & Diner (which has locations in Bristol and Oxfordshire) and the house Black Bear Burger from London’s Black Bear Burger.

Other London winners at the event included Farbez Uddin of Mile Ends Bun & Sum, who was named National Burger Chef of the Year, and Wholebeasts Sam Bryant, who won the Bloggers Choice Award for his aged cheeseburger. You can currently find Wholebeast in residency at The Montpelier pub in Peckham. 

