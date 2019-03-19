It’s official: we’re spending less on going out than we did last year

As part of our global Time Out Index survey, we quizzed over 5,000 Londoners about how much of their hard-earned cash they’d spend on a night out in the capital and what they’re willing to part with for a caffeine hit – and it turns out we’re spending less now than we were this time last year.

You said you’d spend an average of £62.49 on a night on the town, down 12 percent on 2018’s £71.40.

In 2019, you’re spending less on coffee too, handing over £3.11 instead of the cool £3.50 you were prepared to pay in 2018.

You might think this decrease in spending shows that it’s becoming cheaper to go out in London – but we’re not convinced. All this cost-cutting seems more likely to be down to the fact that people have less money. Nearly two-thirds of Londoners told us they wanted going out in the city to become more affordable, which is significantly higher than the global average.

We may not agree on everything here in London, but it seems most of us want a cheaper life in the capital.

