US musician Jack White (of The White Stripes, The Raconteurs, The Dead Weather, Kool and the Gang etc etc) has done a lot of shit apart from plugging guitars into amplifiers and making sure he has a couple of spare 9V batteries for his stomp boxes. He’s produced other people’s records. He’s on the board of the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Foundation. He’s recreated 1940s-style recording booths. He was a professional furniture restorer (Third Man Upholstery). He runs a record label (Third Man Records). He has a record shop in Detroit (Third Man Records). He has a record shop in Nashville (Third Man Records). And now he has a record shop in London. It’s called… Third Man Records. For such a creative guy, White sometimes seems a bit short on the old nomenclative inspiration. Still, it’s a tremendous film, so hey.

Jack White, 2021. Photograph: Olivia Jean

Third Man Records, the London version, is going to be located on Marshall Street (appropriately) in Soho, traditionally the heart of the capital’s music publishing and retail scene. TMRL will consist of a shop selling White’s trademark pressing in obscure, limited-edition vinyl formats, plus a live venue and a ‘record label HQ’, which could mean… anything. A rolodex and an Ikea desk? Initial images suggest a black-and-orange colour scheme. In a wizard wheeze, the actual shop front was preceded by eight ringers in different prismatic colour schemes, including ‘Swank’s Muscle Tee Emporium’, ‘Jack Sharp’s Upholstery Tacks’ and ‘Harry Lime’s Penicillin’.

White, who continues to cut a sort of Willy Wonka figure, is clearly passionate about what he does, however niche it might seem in the general scheme of ‘music-to-do-a-TikTok-to’ things. Plus, it is an actual new record shop opening in central London, so that’s good news too. It’s set to open at the end of September. Expect queues.

Third Man Records, 1 Marshall St, W1F 9BA. Opens Sep 25.

