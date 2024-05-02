London
Timeout

Jamie xx performing live
Photograph: DFP Photographic / Shutterstock.com

Jamie xx has announced a 10-night residency at a tiny London club

The pop and electronic music superstar is playing a run of shows at Bermondsey’s tiny Venue MOT

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Always wanted to see pop and electronic music titan Jamie xx (real name James Thomas Smith) in a tiny, intimate club setting? Now’s your chance. Smith has announced a string of 10 shows at Bermondsey’s 300-capacity Venue MOT this month.

The residency will be called The Floor and it follows Jamie xx’s most recent single ‘Baddie on the Floor’, which was released last month. Running from May 15-25, each night of The Floor will feature a different line-up curated by Smith – all in a bespoke space within Venue MOT.

Fancy heading along? You’ll have to be quick. Tickets go live this morning (May 2) at 10am. You’ll be able to buy tickets for each night on Jamie xx’s website here.

About the residency, Jamie xx said:

‘For years I’ve been dreaming of opening my own club in London, a place that represents my experiences in the best of London's underground club scene; the intimacy, the community, the curation, the sound…

‘This month, I get to make that dream a reality.

‘I’ve teamed up with them to create a totally new space and I’ve invited loads of friends and collaborators to join me on the line up every night.

‘See you on the floor.’

You’ll also be able to catch Jamie xx at Glastonbury this summer. Find out all about this year’s Glasto on Time Out here

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.  

