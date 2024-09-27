Janet Jackson is taking over London’s O2 Arena this weekend: here’s everything you need to know

London-based Janet Jackson fans, it’s nearly time. The iconic popstar’s Together Again tour has seen her play huge venues all across North America, stopping in Paris before several dates in the UK.

Following a first UK tour show in Birmingham, Jackson will play London’s O2 Arena twice over the next few days. The tour was announced back in June and is celebrating Jackson’s 50-year-long career (she started young, at just seven years old) and 35 years of album Rhythm Nation.

Keen to see the singer of hits like ‘That’s the Way Love Goes’, ‘Together Again’ and ‘Got ’Til It’s Gone’ live and in the flesh? Here’s everything you need to know about Janet Jackson’s two O2 Arena shows in London.

When is Janet Jackson playing London’s O2 Arena?

Jackson’s two shows are on Saturday September 28 and Sunday September 29.

What time will she come on stage?

Doors open at 6.30pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday, though the O2’s restaurants and bars open earlier.

For Saturday, expect Jackson to take to the stage at around 9pm and finish by 11pm, and on Sunday she should start at 8.30pm and finish by 10.30pm.

Setlist news

According to Setlist.fm this is what Janet Jackson played at the first stop of her European tour in Paris last week.

Night 2nite Slolove Rock With U Throb All Nite (Don't Stop) No Sleeep Got 'til It’s Gone That’s the Way Love Goes Love Will Never Do (Without You) What Have You Done for Me Lately Nasty The Pleasure Principle You Want This When I Think of You Diamonds (Herb Alpert cover) The Best Things in Life Are Free Control Son of a Gun (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You) Take Care Let’s Wait Awhile Again Any Time, Any Place I Get Lonely With U The Body That Loves You Runaway All for You Alright Escapade Miss You Much Feedback So Excited Would You Mind State of the World The Knowledge If Scream (Michael Jackson cover) Rhythm Nation Whoops Now Together Again

Support act

Haitian rapper and Fugee Wyclef Jean is supporting Jackson, but only on Sunday September 29.

Last-minute tickets for Janet Jackson’s concert

Some tickets are still available for both dates, starting from £54 for the first date and £56 for the second. Get tickets on AXS here and Ticketmaster here.

Seating plan

Here’s the seating plan for Janet Jackson’s shows at the O2, according to Ticketmaster.

Image: Ticketmaster

