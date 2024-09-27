Subscribe
Janet Jackson is taking over London’s O2 Arena this weekend: here’s everything you need to know

The pop superstar’s global Together Again tour is coming to the capital for two massive shows

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
News Editor, Time Out UK and Time Out London
Janet Jackson performing live on the Together Again tour 2024
Photograph: Solaiman Fazel
London-based Janet Jackson fans, it’s nearly time. The iconic popstar’s Together Again tour has seen her play huge venues all across North America, stopping in Paris before several dates in the UK.

Following a first UK tour show in Birmingham, Jackson will play London’s O2 Arena twice over the next few days. The tour was announced back in June and is celebrating Jackson’s 50-year-long career (she started young, at just seven years old) and 35 years of album Rhythm Nation.

Keen to see the singer of hits like ‘That’s the Way Love Goes’, ‘Together Again’ and ‘Got ’Til It’s Gone’ live and in the flesh? Here’s everything you need to know about Janet Jackson’s two O2 Arena shows in London. 

When is Janet Jackson playing London’s O2 Arena?

Jackson’s two shows are on Saturday September 28 and Sunday September 29.

What time will she come on stage?

Doors open at 6.30pm on Saturday and 6pm on Sunday, though the O2’s restaurants and bars open earlier.

For Saturday, expect Jackson to take to the stage at around 9pm and finish by 11pm, and on Sunday she should start at 8.30pm and finish by 10.30pm. 

Setlist news

According to Setlist.fm this is what Janet Jackson played at the first stop of her European tour in Paris last week.

  1. Night
  2. 2nite
  3. Slolove
  4. Rock With U
  5. Throb
  6. All Nite (Don't Stop)
  7. No Sleeep
  8. Got 'til It’s Gone
  9. That’s the Way Love Goes
  10. Love Will Never Do (Without You)
  11. What Have You Done for Me Lately
  12. Nasty
  13. The Pleasure Principle
  14. You Want This
  15. When I Think of You
  16. Diamonds (Herb Alpert cover)
  17. The Best Things in Life Are Free
  18. Control
  19. Son of a Gun (I Betcha Think This Song Is About You)
  20. Take Care
  21. Let’s Wait Awhile
  22. Again
  23. Any Time, Any Place
  24. I Get Lonely
  25. With U
  26. The Body That Loves You
  27. Runaway
  28. All for You
  29. Alright
  30. Escapade
  31. Miss You Much
  32. Feedback
  33. So Excited
  34. Would You Mind
  35. State of the World
  36. The Knowledge
  37. If
  38. Scream (Michael Jackson cover)
  39. Rhythm Nation
  40. Whoops Now
  41. Together Again

Support act

Haitian rapper and Fugee Wyclef Jean is supporting Jackson, but only on Sunday September 29.

Last-minute tickets for Janet Jackson’s concert

Some tickets are still available for both dates, starting from £54 for the first date and £56 for the second. Get tickets on AXS here and Ticketmaster here.

Seating plan

Here’s the seating plan for Janet Jackson’s shows at the O2, according to Ticketmaster.

O2 Arena seating plan for Janet Jackson, September 2024
Image: Ticketmaster

