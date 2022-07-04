Jodie Comer is making a surprise return to your local cinema this month

The ‘Killing Eve’ actress will be on the big screen for 100 uninterrupted minutes

If you enjoyed Jodie Comer’s performance in ‘The Last Duel’ – and it really should have earned her an Oscar nod #justsayin’ – or flexing her comedy chops opposite Ryan Reynolds in ‘Free Guy’, you may be wondering when she’ll next rock up on our cinema screens.

The answer is ‘very soon indeed’ – although not in quite the way we expected.

National Theatre Live will screen Comer’s sold-out play ‘Prima Facie’ in cinemas across the UK from July 21. It will audiences who missed out on its sold-out West End run the chance to catch up with the ‘Killing Eve’ actress’s much-praised performance in the sexual assault monologue.

‘She absolutely owns the stage for 100 uninterrupted solo minutes,’ writes Time Out’s theatre critic of ‘Prima Facie’, noting that it’s ‘a tour de force performance’.

‘Prima Facie’ stars Comer as a hotshot young defence barrister from a working class background forced to navigate a broken and misogynistic workplace and legal system. The play is transferring to Broadway next year.

Comer’s next screen role will be on TV, with the actress starring in HBO’s new series ‘Big Swiss’.

Other NT Live screenings to look out for in cinemas include ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ (from September 8) and ‘Jack Absolute Flies Again’ (October 6). Head to the official site for more information.

