London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jodie Comer, 2021
Photo by Prima Facie

Jodie Comer is making a surprise return to your local cinema this month

The ‘Killing Eve’ actress will be on the big screen for 100 uninterrupted minutes

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Advertising

If you enjoyed Jodie Comer’s performance in ‘The Last Duel’ – and it really should have earned her an Oscar nod #justsayin’ – or flexing her comedy chops opposite Ryan Reynolds in ‘Free Guy’, you may be wondering when she’ll next rock up on our cinema screens.

The answer is ‘very soon indeed’ – although not in quite the way we expected.

National Theatre Live will screen Comer’s sold-out play ‘Prima Facie’ in cinemas across the UK from July 21. It will audiences who missed out on its sold-out West End run the chance to catch up with the ‘Killing Eve’ actress’s much-praised performance in the sexual assault monologue.

‘She absolutely owns the stage for 100 uninterrupted solo minutes,’ writes Time Out’s theatre critic of ‘Prima Facie’, noting that it’s ‘a tour de force performance’.

​​



‘Prima Facie’ stars Comer as a hotshot young defence barrister from a working class background forced to navigate a broken and misogynistic workplace and legal system. The play is transferring to Broadway next year.  

Comer’s next screen role will be on TV, with the actress starring in HBO’s new series ‘Big Swiss’. 

Other NT Live screenings to look out for in cinemas include ‘Much Ado About Nothing’ (from September 8) and ‘Jack Absolute Flies Again’ (October 6). Head to the official site for more information.

Jodie Comer interview: ‘My toes curl when people ask me to do Villanelle’.

Villanelle’s ultra-cool London hideout from ‘Killing Eve’ was recently up for sale.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.