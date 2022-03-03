Join a walk in Clapham tonight to mark one year since Sarah Everard’s murder

One year ago today (March 3) Sarah Everard went missing as she walked home from Clapham Common to Brixton – a tragedy that highlighted the dangers women face in London every day, and the need for change in how women’s safety is approached by those in charge. A group focused on the safety of women, non-binary and gender-fluid people is marking the anniversary with an event dubbed ‘Walk for Them’.

Participants will meet at Clapham North tube station and walk together to Clapham Common bandstand where a minute’s silence will be held and attendees will have the opportunity to give a speech.

The Walk for Them event is intended to commemorate ‘all the victims of gendered violence’, as well as give people a chance to ‘stand in solidarity and show that we both demand and support change,’ the organisers wrote on Facebook. ‘We hope Walk for Them will highlight the need for making a positive cultural change, to target the root causes for the many tragic incidents that still occur on the streets.’

Those wishing to take part should meet at Clapham North tube station at 7pm tonight and are recommended to wear reflective or bright clothing and bring a torch. For more information, visit the Facebook event page.

