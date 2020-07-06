Dishoom, All Good Beer, Afrocenchix and more will be taking part in Experience:LDN

London would be nothing without its independent businesses. They are the heart and soul of the city’s culture, adding quirk and character to our streets. Put simply: they make London worth living in.

The last few months have been a turbulent time for our indy venues, and as the capital begins to reopen uncertainty still remains. Time Out is dedicated to supporting the city’s independently run spaces, which is why we’re teaming up with Instagram to host a virtual festival showcasing some of the brilliant independent businesses that make London the city it is.

Taking place between Thursday July 9 and Friday July 10, Experience:LDN is a virtual festival helping Londoners connect with the capital’s small businesses through a whole load of exciting takeovers, from cooking classes and cocktail-making tutorials to garden tours and cultural exhibitions. It will be exclusively streamed on Time Out London’s Instagram and showcase independent POC-, female- and LGBTQ+-owned small businesses that have lifted their communities during the last few months.

Expect takeovers from some of our favourite indy businesses, including a bacon naan cooking demo from Dishoom founder Kavi Thakrar, a follow-along facial massage from Re:lax’s Katie White and a foraging trip with Hackney Herbal. There’ll also be a HiiT dance class from At Your Beat, a gardening workshop with east London plant shop Prick, and an Afro hair tutorial with the co-founder of Afrocenchix, Rachael Twumasi-Corson.

During the festival we’ll be encouraging viewers to support small businesses through gift cards, food orders and donations on Instagram, which will go towards Hospitality Action, an organisation helping those in hospitality with financial, physical and mental health support.

So, dig as deep as you’re able, to help keep our independent businesses going – we’ll need them when we’re all allowed to meet friends, sink pints and reconnect with our fantastic city properly again.

Experience:LDN will take place on Thu Jul 9-Fri Jul 10 from 10am-5.30pm (BST) via Time Out London’s Instagram Live. Check out the full line up here:

Thursday July 9



10am: Dishoom

11am: Re:lax

12pm: Kana London

3pm: Hackney Herbal

5pm: At Your Beat

Friday July 10

10am: Second Shot Coffee

11am: Afrocenchix

12pm: Blok

1pm: Prick

3pm: Puff

4pm: Kanpai

5pm: All Good Beer

…plus more great businesses still to be announced.

The festival is part of a wider Time Out Love Local campaign to support local businesses during this difficult time.

Find out what businesses have reopened in London right now.

Share the story