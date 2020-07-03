Here’s exactly what’s reopening in London on ‘Super Saturday’

A whole host of our favourite venues will begin the return to business from Saturday July 4

Oh, hello, old friends.

From Saturday July 4, some of our most cherished London venues will be opening their doors precisely 105 days after they were ordered to close to the public. Yes, you’ve really been without your local pub for 15 weeks.

To help you get back out there and support your favourite venues and institutions (or just to get that much-needed haircut!), below you’ll find a list of exactly what is opening up in London from so-called ‘Super Saturday’ onwards.

Not ready to venture out of the house? (That’s totally understandable, tbh!) Check out our Time In section, which is filled with great ways to bring some London culture into your home as well as lots of ideas for how you can support London’s best bars, restaurants, theatres, galleries, music venues, cinemas and more as they tentatively reopen or plot their return.

Pubs and bars

You might have had a crisp, cool pint in your hand already this summer. Thanks to the ingenuity of the sacred institution that is the Great London Boozer, takeaway pints became a verified ‘thing’ in lockdown. While the new tradition remains a cracking way to support many London pubs unable to bounce back – and is great for pepping up those commonplace park meet-ups in semi-lockdown – it’s not the same as a trip to your local pub.

Here’s a list of our favourite London pubs that have announced their return from Saturday. It’s limited due to the fact that social distancing makes a thing like running a pub while looking after your punters, quite frankly, a minefield. A more likely scenario this summer will be drinking at venues with ample outdoor space. So check out our updated lists of all the rooftop bars and beer gardens that have confirmed they’ll be reopening in July.

Note that reservations are, for the most part, the new standard. And that if you haven’t pre-booked, you’ll be asked to supply contact details for your whole party on arrival. Expect to see staff in protective gear and face masks, hand sanitiser stations and increased cleaning systems in place. And don’t make a beeline for the bar: all venues will be operating table service in the New Normal.

Restaurants

Diners will be facing similar restrictions to drinkers come Saturday. But oh, man, will it be worth it. Since reservations are – in most cases – essential, organised foodies have already mobbed the booking systems for London’s most-loved restaurants. Nonetheless, here’s a list of our favourites that are reopening this month and are now taking bookings. If you can’t get a table immediately, you can show your support beyond Super Saturday.

On the serious plus side, some of the most hyped London restaurants that previously refused to take bookings are now playing the reservations game – so you can finally get a table at the likes of Dishoom and Gloria.

Cafés are back in the game, too. Many of the best have been as innovative as the pubs, quickly mobilising for takeaway coffees to help keep London moving through its toughest time in recent history (how do you think Time Out has been typing all this time?). But now you can actually visit some of our best-loved cafés and coffee shops reopening from this weekend.

Museums and art galleries

Some of the smaller art galleries found a neat little loophole that allowed them to reopen in June when retail got the green light. But now the big dogs are joining in.

A cultural outing is looking more likely towards the middle of the month, with The National Gallery the first of the big institutions to reopen, on Wednesday July 8. The likes of Tate Modern and the Barbican have unveiled their relaunch plans, too. Check out all opening dates for London’s biggest art galleries here.

Expect pre-booked tickets with timed entries, one-way systems around the galleries and the recommended use of face coverings throughout.

Hairdressers

Never been so desperate for a short back and sides? From tomorrow you can have a professional polish your lockdown locks, as hair salons and barbershops return to life. You’ll need an appointment – even from your friendly barber – and expect to be tended to by staff wearing visors. It’ll be far from the relaxing trips of yore: don’t expect a magazine to flick through or a glass of fizz to guzzle while you unwind – and staff will keep the usual patter to a minimum to ensure the process is as speedy as possible.

Here’s a list of top London salons that have confirmed they will be reopening from Saturday onwards. Nail bars and beauty parlours remain closed for now.

Cinemas

The big news is that pick ’n’ mix won’t be in the mix when cinemas return...



Now that we’ve mentally prepared you for the reality of returning to the cinema in the New Order, you can find further details here on exactly which of the multiplexes and smaller indie picturehouses are coming out of the darkness to plunge you into darkness once again.

The long and the short of it is that, with the release of Christopher Nolan blockbuster ‘Tenet’ pushed back to August, the likes of Vue and Cineworld are delaying reopening until the end of July (July 31, to be precise). And London’s independent cinemas are looking unlikely to reopen until August, if at all this summer.

But here’s some blockbuster news: Everyman cinemas in Barnet and Hampstead and select London Odeon outposts will open from July 4.

Movie lovers out of reach of a reopened cinema may have to recreate that Super Saturday feeling from the sofa, mind.

That’s not all...

Places of worship, outdoor gyms, hotels, libraries and those other places of worship: theme parks... you’ll find plenty of other aspects of your life from the Before Times unfurling from Saturday onwards. Reunited, and it feels... SO GOOD.

Stay up to date with the latest news on London ‘unlocking’ here.

