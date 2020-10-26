LondonChange city
Subscribe
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Jessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor, Romeo & Juliet
Photo by Sebastian NevolsJessie Buckley and Josh O’Connor

Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley will star in the National Theatre’s screen ‘Romeo & Juliet’

It was due to be the theatre event of the summer – and now it’ll live on as a TV film

By
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

The National Theatre’s big-name ‘Romeo & Juliet’ – with hot properties Josh O’Connor and Jessie Buckley as the star cross’d lovers – was due to be the big London theatre event of the summer and autumn: it was such a big deal the NT had also programmed a supplementary ‘response’ play to run in tandem (‘Romeo & Julie’ by Gary Owen).

For obvious reasons it didn’t happen, and while the NT is finally open again, we’re a very long way away from being able to stage big-budget, large-cast Shakespeare blockbusters.

However, Simon Godwin’s production-that-never-was will live on. With only the huge Olivier Theatre currently open to punters, the NT’s second-biggest space, the Lyttelton, will be temporarily reconfigured into a film studio that will host a three-week-shoot to create a 90-minute version of ‘Romeo & Juliet’ that will screen on the newly-free Sky Arts in 2021.

The first ever feature film actually shot at the NT, Godwin’s screen version will be set in modern Italy and will be awash with some of the brightest stars in Brit theatre, including Fisayo Akinade as Mercutio, Deborah Findlay as the Nurse, Tamsin Greig as Lady Capulet, Lucian Msamati as Benvolio, David Judge as Tybalt, Alex Mugnaioni as Paris and Ellis Howard as Sampson.

Half way between a film of a play and an original film, rehearsals starts in November, filming takes place in December and it’s expected to screen in spring.

What’s on at the National Theatre

Theatre shows still happening in 2020

Recommended

    Popular on Time Out

      Share the story

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2020 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.