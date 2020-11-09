One of the limited silver linings to 2020 is seeing extremely famous people doing things online, with none of the logistical hassle required to get them together to an event IRL.

The brilliantly named For One Knight Only is a lot more than just a cracking pun, it’s a live online Zoom Q&A between literally the most famous theatre knights and dames in the country: that would be Sir Ian McKellen, Sir Derek Jacobi, Dame Judi Dench and Dame Maggie Smith, with young buck Sir Kenneth Branagh acting as host. Aside from raising money for a good cause – actors’ charity Acting for Others – and a reassuring sign that four of our favourite octogenarians have successfully weathered this horrible year, it’s also of course, a brilliant opportunity to hear not just a wealth of stage and screen anecdotes, but also to be a fly on the wall to a group of peers, colleagues and old friends who’ve known each other since at least the ’60s.

Presumably most audience members would be content to see the five of them yak away all night, but we are promised that there will be opportunities for audience participation, which we’re taking to mean you get to ask a question.

The conversation takes place at 7pm on Nov 29, and to participate you’ll have to purchase a ticket at least an hour beforehand. Tickets cost £45 and are available here.

Digital theatre you can see right now.

London theatre shows still happening in 2020.