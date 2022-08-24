Everything you need to know about the bank holiday London bus strikes

There's going to be another 48-hour bus strike over the bank holiday weekend affecting 63 routes across west and south-west London. Around 1,600 Unite union members plan to walk out on Sunday and Monday, so if you're heading to Notting Hill Carnival, you might want to plan your route in advance.

When are the bus strikes over the bank holiday weekend?

The strikes are taking place on Sunday August 28 and Monday August 29. The strike begins at 5 am on Sunday and runs through to 6 am on Tuesday August 30. Service resumes as usual on Tuesday but there might be some disruption carried over. This won't affect Night buses on Saturday night.

Which bus routes will be affected?

The industrial action will disrupt 63 bus routes in west, south-west London and parts of Surrey.

Drivers from these depots are striking: Fulwell, Hounslow, Hounslow Heath, Park Royal, Shepherd’s Bush, Stamford Brook, and Tolworth.

The full list of affected routes is:

9, 18, 33, 49, 65, 70, 71, 72, 85, 94, 105, 110, 116, 117, 148, 203, 211, 216, 220, 223, 224, 235, 258, 265, 266, 272, 281, 283, 290, 293, 371, 404, 406, 411, 418, 419, 423, 440, 465, 467, 470, 481, C1, E1, E3, H17, H22, H32, H37, H91, H98, K1, K2, K3, K4, K5, N9, N18, N33, N65, N72, N266, S3.

Will it affect Notting Hill Carnival?

You should still be able to get to the Carnival, but TfL advises checking your journey ahead.

Louise Cheeseman, director of buses at TfL, said: 'There still will be options for people to travel in west and southwest London and parts of Surrey, but other routes may be busier than normal. We’re encouraging everyone who is aiming to travel in and around these areas this Sunday and Monday to plan ahead, check before they travel and leave more time for their journeys.

'Our website is a really easy way to check your travel, whether you’re planning to visit the Notting Hill Carnival, out and about on the bank holiday weekend, or just need to adapt your journey on the go. We encourage both parties to find a solution to this dispute to avoid disruption to Londoners.'

Why are London bus workers striking?

Members of the Unite union and employees of London United are planning to walk out in a row over pay. Like the striking rail workers of the RMT union, the rising cost of living means that the union members’ proposed 3.6 percent pay rise this year, and 4.2 percent the next year, will actually result in a real-terms pay cut.

Sharon Graham, the Unite general secretary, previously said: ‘The workers’ parent company RATP is fabulously wealthy and it can fully afford to pay our members a decent wage increase. Unite’s members play a crucial role in keeping London moving and they are not going to accept seeing their pay constantly eroded.

‘Unite does what it says on the trade union tin and always defends the jobs, pay, and conditions of its members. Our members at London United will receive the union’s complete support until this dispute is resolved and a fair pay offer secured.’

It won’t be the end to London’s transport misery. There are also strikes on almost 50 bus routes planned for September.

