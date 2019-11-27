Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right JUST ANNOUNCED: Cross The Tracks is returning to Brockwell Park in 2020
JUST ANNOUNCED: Cross The Tracks is returning to Brockwell Park in 2020

After last year’s stellar debut, Cross The Tracks, the Sunday fest specialising in jazz, funk and soul, is returning to Brockwell Park for a second year. And the line-up is looking pretty much pitch-perfect. Among the first names to be announced are disco heroes Sister Sledge, guitar-heavy Tuareg band Tinariwen, Afrofuturist crew Shabaka And The Ancestors and genre-hopping pianist Ashley Henry will all be performing, joined by ace DJs including Norman Jay, Gilles Peterson and Jazzie B. Other acts confirmed include Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, Theon CrossPip MilletLynda Dawn and Aaron Taylor. Once again, you’ll be fuelled by more than 40 street food traders and some of the city’s finest craft beer brewers. This is one festival where absolutely no one is going home hungry. 

It all takes place on Sunday June 6 – two days after Brockwell Park welcomes new indie-leaning fest Wide Awake, and one day after it hosts spangly pop bash Mighty Hoopla. Tickets are on sale now – youll want to grab em fast.

Cross The Tracks is at Brockwell Park on June 7. Check out Time Out's festival guide here

By Nick Levine