Keep your eyes wide shut for the Stanley Kubrick exhibition coming to London

A major show dedicated to one of the great film auteurs is opening at the Design Museum this month. Here are five objects you’ll get to see when you pay it a visit.

1. This outfit

‘A Clockwork Orange’ is a brutal, violent, shocking movie, but daaamn the clothes are snazzy.

'A Clockwork Orange'. Courtesy of The Stanley Kubrick Archive, University of the Arts London

2. This mask

Apparently, Tom Cruise did all of his own stunts in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.



'Eyes wide shut' © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

3. This helmet

War, huh, what is it good for? Well, for making great movies like ‘Full Metal Jacket’ for a start.

'Full Metal Jacket' © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

4. This sofa

Say Hal-lo to this gorgeous bit of futuristic design from ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’.

'2001: A Space Odyssey' © Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

5. This editing machine

Ever hear of Final Cut Pro, mate?

'Steenbeck editing machine': Ed Reeve courtesy of Childwickbury Estate.

'Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition' is on at the Design Museum from April 26 - September 15. Click here for more details.

