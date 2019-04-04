Keep your eyes wide shut for the Stanley Kubrick exhibition coming to London

A major show dedicated to one of the great film auteurs is opening at the Design Museum this month. Here are five objects you’ll get to see when you pay it a visit.
1. This outfit
‘A Clockwork Orange’ is a brutal, violent, shocking movie, but daaamn the clothes are snazzy.
2. This mask
Apparently, Tom Cruise did all of his own stunts in ‘Eyes Wide Shut’.
3. This helmet
War, huh, what is it good for? Well, for making great movies like ‘Full Metal Jacket’ for a start.
4. This sofa
Say Hal-lo to this gorgeous bit of futuristic design from ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’.
5. This editing machine
Ever hear of Final Cut Pro, mate?
'Stanley Kubrick: The Exhibition' is on at the Design Museum from April 26 - September 15. Click here for more details.
