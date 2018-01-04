This is what the City of London skyline will look like in 2026

Happy new year, London! 2017 is so over and it’s time to look to the future. Okay, we don’t know much about what the next 12 months will bring, but we do know that London is due to get a buttload of new tall buildings in the not-too-distant. This new picture from the City of London Corporation shows the so-called ‘eastern cluster’ of new London skyscrapers (if all goes to plan for various mega property developers) as it’ll look in 2026.

Seven buildings between 21 and 62 storeys are underway, with five more – including the massive and hilariously named 1 Undershaft – due to start construction soon. And even if you’re not big on glass cubes, you’ll be glad to hear that five of them (plus the nearby 2-3 Finsbury Avenue) will have free public viewing galleries, giving Londoners loads more places to ogle the developing skyline and take some #drinkswithviews Insta shots. Cheers to that!

London’s changing – but is it for the better? Let us know by taking our City Life Index survey now.

Scroll down to take a look at more pictures of the city’s future skyline.

Now learn more about seven new skyscrapers coming to London by 2025.