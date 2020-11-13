Get steamed buns, vegan tacos or DIY pizza kits straight to your door using this handy new list of London’s best street food deliveries.

Street food market operator and curator Kerb has produced the 'Lockdown 2.0 Trader Directory', a list of past-and-present traders at their markets who are delivering during lockdown. And it includes the likes of vegan taco legends Club Mexicana and stone-bake pros Pizza Pilgrims.

With lockdown upon us, the section of this list that shows all of the places delivering food – whether that's hot meals or DIY kits – will probably be the handiest, but you can also sort the directory to see the businesses who have opened shops or are actually still operating as market stalls for takeaway.

Have a browse and see what takes your fancy. There's everything from DIY doughnut kits to piping hot curries. Once you've picked your favourite from the great selection (which is easier said than done), you can click the link to see the menu and find out how to make an order – easy peasy!

So what are you waiting for? There's nothing better to ease the lockdown blues than getting some of your fave street food.

Check out Kerb’s handy list of street food on delivery here.

