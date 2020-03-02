Kerb King’s Cross is giving away free lunches today and tomorrow

Its markets have been keeping Londoners well-fed for years, and to mark the opening of a new permanent home in King’s Cross, street-food supremo Kerb is giving away 200 free lunches today, Monday March 2, and the same number again tomorrow. That’s right: two. Hundred. Free. Lunches. Today, and tomorrow. Good eh?

Just 150m away from its old home in Granary Square, the new Kerb will run from Monday to Friday, from noon until 2pm, in Lewis Cubitt Square. It will host build-your-own Hawaiian bowl merchant Lords of Poke and burrito truck Luardos. The rest of the spots will be allocated on rotation to Kerb traders and inKERBators, up-and-coming street-food stars from Kerb’s acceleration scheme.

What are you waiting for? Get down to King’s Cross and get in the queue. We’ll see you there...

You can now find Kerb King’s Cross at Lewis Cubitt Square.

