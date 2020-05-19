KFC is now trialling takeaway at two of its London sites

Missing your fix of finger-lickin’ chicken? KFC has announced it will open a select number of its UK restaurants for takeaway – and two of them are in London.

The chicken chain has already opened many of its sites for delivery and drive-thru, having closed all of its UK restaurants in March. By the end of this week, KFC says 500 locations will be open for delivery and drive-thru across the country. However, just 16 will be open for takeaway, including two in London: the Tooting branch on Mitcham Road and the Enfield branch in the Coliseum Retail Park.

Does this mean people in those lucky parts of London will be able to pick up a box of popcorn chicken and chips just like before? Unfortunately, no. As with so many aspects of our lives, picking up a KFC takeaway will look a lot different with social-distancing measures in place.

The chain says that anyone collecting takeaway will be asked to pay by contactless payment if they can, and each branch will have floor markings to keep punters safely apart from each other. There will be separate queues for collection and delivery, and protective screens will be added at pick-up points.

To protect their safety, staff will be given non-medical-grade face masks and gloves to wear and extra training on new health-and-safety measures. The restaurant’s opening times have also been adjusted so fewer team members are needed at any one time.

KFC has warned its that restaurants will reopen with a limited menu, which will include most (but not all) of its most popular dishes. The menu has been designed to help team members maintain social distancing in the kitchen.

Still, if you’re craving a KFC, it’s a small price to pay.

