Kinky Londoners can order a self-isolation pack of nudes, lube and sex toys

Amidst this incredibly serious pandemic and very necessary lockdown, some of us stuck at home might have needs that can’t completely be satisfied by Netflix or Deliveroo.

If you weren’t able to suddenly co-habit with a lover before the shutdown occurred, a phenomenon that occurred this week after government advice forced many fledgling couples to make quick cohabiting decisions, there’s every chance you might be going a bit stir crazy. But fret not: London kink-positive club night, Crossbreed (link NSFW, except of course WFH defeats NSFW) has assembled a survival pack for London’s most furtive self-isolators. For £40, you could be the lucky recipient of the Crossbreed Home Isolation Pleasure Pack. Featuring sexy items from brands such as The Underargument, Self & More, Sh!, Feeld, Lelo, Adult Store and Hanx, each pack will include:

Lingerie

Homemade 420 lube

An impact toy

A surprise sex toy

Restraints

A signed polaroid nude

Surgical gloves

Condoms

…and earplugs for your housemates. Genius.

A pretty comprehensive list, we think you’ll agree. We featured Crossbreed back in September last year, in our piece about London’s new wave of sex parties and events. It’s their team of armband-wearing playroom assistants who have volunteered the nudes btw, and speaking of donating, a number of the 100 packs available will be gifted to NHS staff too. As with all events organisers, club promoters and DJs at the moment, the industry is having to be very, very imaginative and enterprising just to stay afloat. So dig deep, stay sane and remember to wash your hands.

Some more pics below. Why not have a listen to Time Out New York’s list of super-sexy songs while you browse...

Photograph: Crossbreed

Photograph: Crossbreed

Photograph: Crossbreed

Photograph: Crossbreed