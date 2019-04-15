Know any oozy egg floozies? Good, because US sensation Egg Slut is coming to Notting Hill

Yep. We’re egg-cited. Cult US dining concept Egg Slut is coming to west London this summer and, oh boy, is it going to be HOT.

If you’re not familiar with Egg Slut (hold on to your ovums), it’s a chef-driven, gourmet food concept centred on – well, egg sandwiches. Formerly a food truck, it opened its first permanent location in Los Angeles in 2013, followed by five more in the States and one in (segue…) Lebanon. Now, it’s bringing its fine fare to London and we’re banking on it being queued around the block.

‘What can I expect from these egg sluts?’ I hear you cry. Well, one it’s Egg Slut and two, you’re in for a treat. ‘The Slut’, made from a coddled egg on top of a smooth potato purée, poached in a glass jar, is served with baguette slices to do your dippy – our Time Out Los Angeles food ed Stephanie Breijo describes it as ‘a potato and yolk parfait’. Meanwhile, ‘The Fairfax’, a sandwich made from soft scrambled eggs and cheese, is served in a brioche bun.

As yet, Egg Slut hasn’t announced its exact location but it’s looking like they’ll be setting up shop in Portobello Road market in early summer 2019. Get hyped – these guys put the oof in oeuf!

