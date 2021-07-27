The event will run throughout August, with a new dish every week

Everyone’s favourite all-day south London diner named after a disco hero (Larry Levan, forever in our hearts), Larry’s is doing something a little bit special this August. So special it’s actually called On Special. The Peckham favourite will be inviting a selection of its cheffy pals to concoct a one-off dish for its menu. Talents from the likes of Breddos Tacos and Ottolenghi will be using their signature ingredients to create something unique.

The summer series kicks off with James Cochran of Islington’s 12:51, who’ll be offering up the Slut Drop sandwich, a buttermilk-fried chicken sandwich topped with crispy chicken skin, pressed jerk potato, Ogleshield cheese, shallots pickled in Red Stripe and gravy mayo.

Then it’s Oklava’s Selin Kiazim with a crispy pomegranate-glazed lamb breast and yoghurt, followed by Rob Casson of Edinburgh's King of Feasts with his Kings Patty Melt, a beefburger with caramelised onions, pickles, burger sauce and gouda in rye bread.

Nud Dudhia of Breddos Tacos will grace Larry’s with a beef short rib birria and bone marrow concommé and Ixta Belfrage, co-author of Yotam Ottolenghi’s ‘Flavour’, will finish the series with Portuguese-style quail and chips.

Each dish will be on the menu for one week and one week only, with the dates for each below.

August 2-8: James Cochran

August 9-15: Selin Kiazim

August 16-22: Rob Casson

August 23-29: Nud Dudhia

August 30-September 5: Ixta Belfrage

Larry's

12-16 Blenheim Grove, SE15 4QL.

