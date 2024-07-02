St Pancras International Station, London’s portal to the land of croissants, only has four more ‘turn-up-and-go’ tours this year and the next two are already fully booked. Like a UK train service being on time, these 90-minute tours only happen once every blue moon.

Although you can pre-book large group tours starting at £120 for any time and date, the £10 ‘turn-up-and-go’ showings are designed for individuals and smaller groups. The limited 11am viewings are spread across five Saturdays of 2024 with a special promotion coming up this Saturday (July 6) featuring a bonus slot at 2pm. Unfortunately, these two upcoming events are sold out but the good news is that you can get on board for the final two tours on September 7 and November 2.

If you’ve ever confused St Pancras for King’s Cross, you may feel like you’ve already seen everything the station has to offer after walking its perimeter looking for your platform. However, the company that runs the tour – City Highlights – promises ‘informed and entertaining tours of the station’s principal features set in a historical context, with up-to-date knowledge of current works and future plans’. The company is the only official guide endorsed by High Speed 1, the owner of the high-speed railway connecting St Pancras International Station and the Channel Tunnel.

You can find more information about the St Pancras International Station guided tours here.

