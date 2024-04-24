Last-minute tube strikes have been announced for this week

Just a few days after the ASLEF union announced several days of train strikes throughout the UK for next month, now more industrial action has been announced for London – and it’s scheduled to take place this week.

The strike will come from customer service managers who are members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) and they’ll be walking out this Friday April 26. On top of that, those same employees will not work overtime until May 5.

The strike will last from 12:01am to 11:59pm on April 26,. However, it will also impact April 27, due to employees whose shifts start before 11.59pm the night before.

Before you panic about getting about town this weekend, it’s worth noting that the TSSA strike is unlikely to cause major disruption across the entire London Underground network. Instead, individual stations are likely to shut at short notice. That’s what happened when TSSA members walked out as part of the same dispute on April 10.

TSSA customer service managers are striking over the terms and conditions of their jobs. Commenting on the strike, TSSA General Secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said:

‘It’s clear that our Customer Service Managers strike on 10 April made a real impact, many stations shut at short notice, and we had overwhelming support from the public. Because of London Underground’s refusal to get back round the negotiating table, we have been forced to take further strike action this week.

‘London Underground must now come clean with the public – their refusal to negotiate seriously and fairly with our union will lead to stations closing at the last minute and other stations being understaffed.

‘We have made it clear that our union will not accept the continued threats to our members’ roles, locations, terms, and conditions to stand unchallenged. We will continue to take sustained action until London Underground is prepared to negotiate with us in good faith.’

