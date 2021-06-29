You'll be able to grab your 'babs at the chain's new Old Street location this weekend and next

In the olden days you’d expect a carriage clock, a £20 John Lewis voucher and a medium-sized sesh in the local All Bar One upon leaving your job, but things are slightly different when it’s 2021 and you’ve had to shuffle unceremoniously out of the office after being caught snogging your colleague.

We imagine that Matt Hancock won’t be getting much more than a P45 to signal the end of his time as Health Secretary, but kebab dons (doners?) Le Bab have decided to make more of a song and dance about his resignation, giving away 1000 free kebabs at their new Old Street location to mark the occasion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Bab (@eatlebab)

Le Bab’s great kebab giveaway will happen between 2-4pm on both Saturday 3 July and Saturday 10 July and they’re asking for small donations to cancer charity Maggie’s as part of the offer, which they’ll accept via the purchase of one of their actually very handy ‘Le Bag’ totes or a simple cash donation.

Says Le Bab co-founder Stephen Tozer: "Matt Hancock's departure is a momentous and beautiful event for the kebab industry and humanity alike. We couldn't let this occasion go unmarked. What could be a better celebration of kebabs and humanity than 1000 free kebabs? We also want to channel the good vibes to raise some money for something good."

Three signature kebabs make up the deal, with the fried chicken shish, the vegan sabich of spice roasted aubergine with chilli sauce, peanut pesto and vegan mayo as well as the veggie paneer kebab with fresh beetroot and coconut puree with crispy onions, pickled cucumber, curry mayo and coriander. God knows what glorious treats await should Boris Johnson ever step down.

These are the best kebabs in London

And the best restaurants in the capital too