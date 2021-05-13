‘Kebab renaissance project’ Le Bab is opening a fourth site on May 17. If you aren’t aware of its work, Le Bab does meat really, really well. It’s Michelin-honed skills deployed on shawarma, shish and adana, basically. Currently it has three restaurants: Soho, Covent Garden and Dalston. The time has come for a fourth. On Old Street.

This won’t be any old hipster kebab joint, though. Somehow Le Bab has nabbed an extra-extra-late licence, meaning its charming restaurant can stay open until 5am. So theoretically you could watch the sun come up with a hot slab of meat in your hand.

‘Everyone is so ready for the big releases in May and June,’ says owner Stephen Tozer. ‘It’s going to be a special summer, with a lot of late, late nights. We’ve always wanted a nighttime restaurant presence; it obviously makes sense for kebabs, but also London is a little short of small-hours eating-out options. So this is genuinely a little dream come true.’

The menu includes a dish designed especially for late-late-late night sessions: Pepperoni Pork Shawarma. It’s a combo of Le Bab’s much-loved pork shawarma with a pepperoni pizza (so that's spicy soppressata, tomato pork jus, mozzarella fondue, basil and parsley). Looking forward to trying that. Veggies on the other hand can feast on the new Dirty Vegan Kebab made with Beyond Meat, house-pickled cucumber, sweet chilli relish, crispy fries, vegan mayo, sumac, vegan fondue sauce and cress.

Le Bab Old Street opens Mon May 17, 231 Old St, EC1V.

